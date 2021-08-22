ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $50.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $45.00.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on VIAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised ViacomCBS from a sell rating to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised ViacomCBS from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Moffett Nathanson raised ViacomCBS from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Macquarie raised ViacomCBS from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $39.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $25.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.78. ViacomCBS has a 12-month low of $26.29 and a 12-month high of $101.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.52.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 12.51%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 22.86%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIAC. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in ViacomCBS by 385.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,084,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,808,000 after purchasing an additional 8,008,319 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in ViacomCBS by 4,100.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,607,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,002,000 after acquiring an additional 6,450,300 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in ViacomCBS by 138.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,052,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,391,000 after acquiring an additional 5,842,622 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 1st quarter valued at $254,589,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in ViacomCBS by 262.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,200,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,262,000 after acquiring an additional 4,489,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

