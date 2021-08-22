ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Shares Bought by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 222.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,200 shares during the period. ViacomCBS comprises about 0.9% of Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $4,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 3.2% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 171,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,748,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the first quarter valued at $19,197,000. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the first quarter valued at $1,353,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 69.4% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 24,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 9,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 41.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 67,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 19,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAC traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,167,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,226,764. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.52. ViacomCBS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.29 and a fifty-two week high of $101.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 12.51%. Analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is presently 22.86%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on ViacomCBS from $61.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ViacomCBS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Macquarie upgraded ViacomCBS from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. ViacomCBS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.96.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

