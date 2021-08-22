Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) Director Buys $32,544.00 in Stock

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) Director Lucy Lu bought 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.78 per share, with a total value of $32,544.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Veru stock opened at $7.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $586.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -734.27 and a beta of 0.60. Veru Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $24.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.55.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Veru had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 9.49%. On average, analysts anticipate that Veru Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VERU. Cormorant Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Veru in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,325,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Veru by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,451,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,342 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veru in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,578,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Veru by 339.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,037,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,175,000 after purchasing an additional 801,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Veru by 2,465.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 546,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,885,000 after purchasing an additional 524,906 shares during the last quarter. 33.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VERU. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veru from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Veru from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Veru in a report on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.13.

Veru Company Profile

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer; VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer; and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

