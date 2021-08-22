Vertu Motors (LON:VTU) Receives “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Vertu Motors (LON:VTU) in a research report report published on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 90 ($1.18) price target on the stock.

LON:VTU traded up GBX 3.80 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 51 ($0.67). The stock had a trading volume of 6,003,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,129. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 45.08. The company has a market capitalization of £187.23 million and a PE ratio of 11.59. Vertu Motors has a one year low of GBX 23.10 ($0.30) and a one year high of GBX 53.20 ($0.70). The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.42.

In other Vertu Motors news, insider Robert Forrester bought 3,913 shares of Vertu Motors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 46 ($0.60) per share, with a total value of £1,799.98 ($2,351.69). Also, insider Jatinder Aujla sold 19,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 45 ($0.59), for a total value of £8,560.35 ($11,184.15).

Vertu Motors plc operates as an automotive retailer in the United Kingdom. The company sells new cars, motorcycles, commercial vehicles, and used vehicles, as well as provides related aftersales services. It operates a chain of franchised dealerships offering sales, service, parts, and bodyshop facilities for new and used cars, and commercial vehicles under the Bristol Street Motors, Macklin Motors, Farnell, and Vertu Motors.

