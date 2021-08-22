Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $54.25 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) will post sales of $54.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Vertex Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $52.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $56.49 million. Vertex Energy reported sales of $37.38 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 45.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Vertex Energy will report full year sales of $256.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $231.00 million to $281.54 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $238.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Vertex Energy.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.40). Vertex Energy had a negative return on equity of 19.83% and a negative net margin of 12.07%.

A number of brokerages have commented on VTNR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

In related news, Director Timothy C. Harvey sold 143,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total value of $1,496,027.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher Allen Stratton sold 65,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $730,449.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 376,532 shares of company stock valued at $3,833,174 in the last quarter. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VTNR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,549,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy by 36.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 213,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 56,580 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy by 345.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 721,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 559,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Vertex Energy during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 21.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VTNR opened at $7.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $456.46 million, a PE ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Vertex Energy has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $14.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.97.

About Vertex Energy

Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates in three segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery.

