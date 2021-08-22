VERITY Wealth Advisors Trims Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

VERITY Wealth Advisors lowered its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,075 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,238 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises about 0.9% of VERITY Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. VERITY Wealth Advisors’ holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.9% in the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39,986 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,733 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,679,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 15,613 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 10,140 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $136.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $1.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $142.09. 6,140,962 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,110,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.07. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $108.30 and a 52-week high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.44%.

In other news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $206,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

