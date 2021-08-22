VERITY Wealth Advisors Decreases Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

VERITY Wealth Advisors lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 15.8% of VERITY Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. VERITY Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,885,000. First Interstate Bank grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 203,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,490,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $299,000. Murphy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $410,000.

IVV stock traded up $3.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $445.31. The company had a trading volume of 4,661,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,357,610. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $320.92 and a 1 year high of $449.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $436.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

