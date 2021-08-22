VERITY Wealth Advisors Acquires Shares of 8,727 iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB)

VERITY Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Financial Advisors INC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 304.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 999,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,025,000 after acquiring an additional 108,205 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 99.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 19,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 9,967 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 163,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,253,000 after acquiring an additional 15,753 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ SUSB traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.02. 111,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,447. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $25.88 and a 12-month high of $26.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.04.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.024 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%.

