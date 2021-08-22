Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Baldrige Asset Management LLC

Baldrige Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Rollins Financial increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 13,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTV traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $140.45. 1,918,507 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,883,708. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $100.68 and a twelve month high of $142.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $138.65.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

