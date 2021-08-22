Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Baldrige Asset Management LLC

Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 4.1% of Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $9,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $52,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $2.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $228.11. 2,655,130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,948,523. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $225.01. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $162.85 and a 52 week high of $230.25.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

