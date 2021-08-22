Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Purchased by Baldrige Asset Management LLC

Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 35.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,237 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,441 shares during the quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fundamentun LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.3% in the second quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 126,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,885,000 after acquiring an additional 19,564 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.2% in the second quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 100,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,692,000 after acquiring an additional 18,237 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at $5,439,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.8% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 271,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,002,000 after buying an additional 32,408 shares during the period.

BND stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.50. 3,581,269 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,803,543. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.20. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $84.22 and a 1-year high of $88.89.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.136 per share. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

