Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV) Position Boosted by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV) by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $924,000.

IVOV stock opened at $160.85 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $99.89 and a one year high of $170.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $161.25.

