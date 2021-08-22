Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Bought by Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Belmont Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of VNQ traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.59. The stock had a trading volume of 3,238,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,402,952. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.46 and a fifty-two week high of $107.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.82.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.