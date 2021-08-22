Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) is BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

BHK Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 121,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,983 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 2.7% of BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 22.2% during the second quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 22,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VWO remained flat at $$49.35 during mid-day trading on Friday. 11,097,752 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,887,938. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.50. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.53 and a 1 year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

