VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Purchased by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 77.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 185,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,312 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $6,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 50,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 13,520 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 125.8% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 7,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 4,283 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,885,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 15,148 shares during the period. Finally, Progeny 3 Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 368,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,985,000 after buying an additional 171,478 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $30.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.95. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $30.64 and a 12-month high of $43.60.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

