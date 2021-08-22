Utrust Hits 24-Hour Volume of $14.27 Million (UTK)

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 22nd. During the last seven days, Utrust has traded down 8.8% against the dollar. Utrust has a market capitalization of $206.36 million and $14.27 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Utrust coin can currently be bought for $0.46 or 0.00000946 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Utrust alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.38 or 0.00056491 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003267 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00014798 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $392.02 or 0.00808975 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00047432 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.24 or 0.00101618 BTC.

Utrust Coin Profile

Utrust is a coin. It launched on December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 coins. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Utrust is utrust.com . The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Utrust’s official message board is medium.com/utrust

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to 'build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal. “

Utrust Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Utrust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Utrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Utrust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Utrust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.