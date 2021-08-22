US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.60.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of US Foods from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of US Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of US Foods in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

USFD stock opened at $32.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.46. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -322.07 and a beta of 1.82. US Foods has a 52-week low of $19.82 and a 52-week high of $42.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.24. US Foods had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that US Foods will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other US Foods news, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 21,529 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $861,160.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,784,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of US Foods by 58,898.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,019,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,770 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of US Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,317,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of US Foods by 58.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 22,947 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in US Foods by 2.1% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in US Foods by 10.9% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,125,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,909,000 after acquiring an additional 110,707 shares in the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

