UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Acquired by First Personal Financial Services

First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 705 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the quarter. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 7,506 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,503,291 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,002,418,000 after acquiring an additional 38,142 shares during the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UNH opened at $429.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $410.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $289.64 and a 12 month high of $431.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.78.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.36%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.00, for a total value of $804,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at $61,980,762. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.62, for a total value of $1,594,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,459,630.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,438 shares of company stock worth $42,706,034 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Stephens raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $443.74.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

