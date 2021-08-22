United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 90,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,814,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at $740,000. Peterson Wealth Management acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at $984,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,319,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $193.24. 2,222,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,470,302. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.63 and a fifty-two week high of $219.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $168.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $202.58.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The business had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.75.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

