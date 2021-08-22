Unido EP (UDO) Price Hits $0.25

Unido EP (CURRENCY:UDO) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. One Unido EP coin can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000521 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Unido EP has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. Unido EP has a total market capitalization of $8.67 million and $1.03 million worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002458 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.68 or 0.00055181 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.59 or 0.00129444 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.75 or 0.00156656 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003677 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,367.94 or 1.00031726 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $440.69 or 0.00911418 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,215.27 or 0.06649635 BTC.

Unido EP Coin Profile

Unido EP’s total supply is 115,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,421,577 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP

Unido EP Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unido EP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unido EP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unido EP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

