UGE International (CVE:UGE) PT Raised to C$3.50

UGE International (CVE:UGE) had its price target increased by research analysts at Cormark from C$3.30 to C$3.50 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 133.33% from the stock’s current price.

UGE International stock opened at C$1.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.61. The stock has a market cap of C$46.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.19. UGE International has a 12-month low of C$0.39 and a 12-month high of C$3.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,211.57.

UGE International (CVE:UGE) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 28th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$0.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.23 million. As a group, analysts predict that UGE International will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UGE International Ltd., a solar and renewable energy solutions company, provides commercial and community solar energy solutions to commercial and industrial clients in Canada, the United States, and the Philippines. It develops, builds, owns, operates, deploys, and finances solar projects, as well as offers engineering and consulting services.

