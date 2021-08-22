UDR (NYSE:UDR) Price Target Raised to $55.00 at Truist Securities

UDR (NYSE:UDR) had its price target hoisted by Truist Securities from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UDR. Truist raised their target price on UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on UDR from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on UDR in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on UDR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. UDR presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.57.

NYSE UDR opened at $53.09 on Wednesday. UDR has a one year low of $29.34 and a one year high of $56.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.28. The company has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,062.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.03.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.45). UDR had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 1.31%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UDR will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.08%.

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 60,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $2,998,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,133,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,663,625.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tracy L. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $101,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,597. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 182,000 shares of company stock worth $9,742,950 in the last three months. 2.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDR. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of UDR during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of UDR by 422.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of UDR during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UDR during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of UDR by 727.4% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

