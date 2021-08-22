UDR (NYSE:UDR) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Truist

UDR (NYSE:UDR) had its price target increased by Truist from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

UDR has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of UDR from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of UDR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a peer perform rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.57.

Shares of NYSE:UDR opened at $53.09 on Wednesday. UDR has a 52 week low of $29.34 and a 52 week high of $56.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.28. The firm has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,062.01, a PEG ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.76.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.45). UDR had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 1.31%. On average, equities research analysts predict that UDR will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.08%.

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total value of $3,342,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Clinton D. Mcdonnough sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total value of $277,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 182,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,742,950. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UDR. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in UDR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in UDR by 422.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in UDR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in UDR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in UDR by 727.4% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

