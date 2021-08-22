UChain 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2,192.00 (UCN)

UChain (CURRENCY:UCN) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 22nd. UChain has a total market capitalization of $45,450.03 and $2,192.00 worth of UChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, UChain has traded 14.6% higher against the US dollar. One UChain coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get UChain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00056886 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003304 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00014979 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $398.47 or 0.00817418 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.38 or 0.00047970 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.99 or 0.00102551 BTC.

UChain Coin Profile

UChain (CRYPTO:UCN) is a coin. UChain’s total supply is 823,600,647 coins and its circulating supply is 305,346,957 coins. The official message board for UChain is medium.com/@uchain . UChain’s official website is uchain.world . The Reddit community for UChain is /r/UChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . UChain’s official Twitter account is @UChainEcosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VerifyUnion is a decentralized Digital ID management platform. VerifyUnion has developed a portfolio for users that features something called “True Value”. Its aim is to gather the combined values derived from verifying digital identification, social & public profiles, as well as financial details linked and all merged to form a unique user Identity. The UC Coin is an ERC20 compliant asset on the Ethereum network and is to be used in the VerifyUnion platform as a method of payment and reward program to pay users. “

Buying and Selling UChain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.