Truvestments Capital LLC Increases Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 8.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,838 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. George Kaiser Family Foundation purchased a new position in eBay in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,491,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in eBay by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,275,764 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $89,571,000 after buying an additional 15,652 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in eBay by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 848,789 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $59,826,000 after buying an additional 4,675 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in eBay in the 2nd quarter valued at about $456,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in eBay by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 81,087 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $5,693,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 78.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total value of $56,213.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,014.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 14,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total transaction of $1,071,778.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,974.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,538 shares of company stock valued at $1,283,160 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:EBAY traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.36. 5,398,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,636,294. The stock has a market cap of $47.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.09. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.36 and a 12 month high of $76.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.12.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay had a net margin of 115.40% and a return on equity of 38.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

eBay announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to buy up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. eBay’s payout ratio is 24.57%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EBAY shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of eBay from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of eBay from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.48.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

