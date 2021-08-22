Trustcore Financial Services LLC Makes New $27,000 Investment in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 239.1% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 310.5% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 265.3% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 71.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on TT. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Trane Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.15.

In related news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 4,256 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total value of $851,455.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,595,777.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 213,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $39,269,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 224,525 shares of company stock worth $41,382,869. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TT opened at $193.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.90. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $115.28 and a 12-month high of $207.06.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.91%.

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

