Trustcore Financial Services LLC Grows Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 90.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in IQVIA by 4.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 596 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 5,676 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 1,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IQVIA stock opened at $254.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.42. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.00 and a 1-year high of $259.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $48.80 billion, a PE ratio of 81.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.42.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. IQVIA had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on IQV. Truist Securities raised their price objective on IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on IQVIA from $204.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on IQVIA from $273.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on IQVIA from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. IQVIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.53.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

