Trustcore Financial Services LLC Buys 164 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 150.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The Allstate in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Allstate during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of The Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, First Command Bank grew its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 111.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of The Allstate stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total transaction of $1,917,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,116,483.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ALL shares. Raymond James set a $130.49 target price on shares of The Allstate and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup lowered shares of The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus increased their target price on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Allstate from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.17.

NYSE:ALL opened at $134.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $131.15. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $86.51 and a 12 month high of $140.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $39.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.86.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The Allstate had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 15.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Allstate declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.00%.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

