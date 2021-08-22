Trustcore Financial Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RE Advisers Corp grew its stake in Fiserv by 29.7% during the second quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 383,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,003,000 after acquiring an additional 87,900 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 10,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth $322,000. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Shares of FISV opened at $116.09 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.15 and a 1-year high of $127.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.21. The company has a market cap of $76.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.09. Fiserv had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total value of $539,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,182,575.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $1,096,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.