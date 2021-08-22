Truist Raises Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target to $190.00

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its price target hoisted by Truist from $179.00 to $190.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

ADI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $179.40.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

ADI opened at $166.64 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $166.86. The stock has a market cap of $61.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.23. Analog Devices has a 52 week low of $110.66 and a 52 week high of $175.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 26.15%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.21%.

In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 6,750 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.18, for a total value of $1,114,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,619,424.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total value of $1,023,717.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,527.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,828 shares of company stock valued at $3,780,683. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jefferies Group LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 35,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,085,000 after buying an additional 5,208 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,662,000. Professional Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Analog Devices by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 100,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,274,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 32,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,540,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 169.4% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.