TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.65.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TRIP shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on TripAdvisor from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on TripAdvisor from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on TripAdvisor from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on TripAdvisor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their price objective on TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get TripAdvisor alerts:

Shares of TRIP opened at $32.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.35 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. TripAdvisor has a 1 year low of $18.24 and a 1 year high of $64.95.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The travel company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 38.56% and a negative return on equity of 27.90%. On average, equities analysts forecast that TripAdvisor will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Lindsay Nelson sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $392,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,365.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,666,988 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $389,579,000 after purchasing an additional 944,748 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TripAdvisor by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,260,988 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $373,217,000 after acquiring an additional 717,951 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TripAdvisor by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 5,816,041 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $312,845,000 after acquiring an additional 418,587 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in TripAdvisor during the 1st quarter valued at about $267,786,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in TripAdvisor by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,744,500 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $201,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

About TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.