TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,673 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF makes up about 1.1% of TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $2,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 22.4% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 58.9% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at $232,000.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $50.70 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $50.67 and a 52 week high of $51.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.85.

