TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,962 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PTC. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PTC during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exane Derivatives grew its position in PTC by 12,000.0% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in PTC by 59.5% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in PTC during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in PTC during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PTC news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.14, for a total transaction of $1,997,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 666,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,793,595.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Schechter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total value of $664,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,896,760 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $128.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.29. PTC Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.36 and a 52 week high of $153.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.50. PTC had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 13.82%. As a group, research analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on PTC. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered PTC from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on PTC from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on PTC in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PTC has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.08.

PTC Profile

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

