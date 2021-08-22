TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 24,879 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 10.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,387 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 95.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 978 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 6.1% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,805 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. 80.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Stephen E. Macadam acquired 1,850 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.24 per share, for a total transaction of $104,044.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alan Haughie acquired 12,470 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.94 per share, for a total transaction of $697,571.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,228 shares in the company, valued at $2,474,114.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LPX stock opened at $58.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $27.01 and a twelve month high of $76.35.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The building manufacturing company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 91.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 141.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 12.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This is an increase from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 16.71%.

Several brokerages recently commented on LPX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.78.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

