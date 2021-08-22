TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) by 128.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,138 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares Agency Bond ETF worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 239.8% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Proequities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. 26.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Agency Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Agency Bond ETF stock opened at $119.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $118.78. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $117.56 and a 12-month high of $122.00.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

See Also: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Agency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Agency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.