TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 24.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,507 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in The Boeing by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in The Boeing by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,192 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in The Boeing by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,386 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in The Boeing by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network grew its stake in The Boeing by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,410 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 50.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Boeing from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $304.00 to $267.52 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, raised their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.59.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $212.67 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $141.58 and a one year high of $278.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.81. The firm has a market cap of $124.66 billion, a PE ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 1.62.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

