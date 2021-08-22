TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,747 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 1.3% of TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ESGD. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 90.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 320.2% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Shares of ESGD opened at $79.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.83. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $82.34.

