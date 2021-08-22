TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Acquires 38 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,389 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the first quarter worth $4,090,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 144,183 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $96,304,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the period. NZS Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at $9,359,000. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 14.4% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,184 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 50.7% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,612,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Tesla from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $700.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $900.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on Tesla in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $855.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $585.89.

TSLA opened at $680.26 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $667.88. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $329.88 and a 12-month high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $673.47 billion, a PE ratio of 354.30, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.97.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.55, for a total value of $751,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,142,173.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total value of $530,810.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,154,662.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,675 shares of company stock valued at $39,082,117 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

