Treasury Wine Estates Limited (ASX:TWE) Announces Final Dividend of $0.13

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (ASX:TWE) declared a final dividend on Friday, August 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Treasury Wine Estates’s previous final dividend of $0.08.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.34, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.39.
About Treasury Wine Estates
