Travala.com (AVA) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4.55 Million

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 22nd. During the last seven days, Travala.com has traded up 16.9% against the US dollar. One Travala.com coin can now be bought for about $3.10 or 0.00006417 BTC on popular exchanges. Travala.com has a total market capitalization of $158.04 million and $4.55 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Travala.com alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002484 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.79 or 0.00055419 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.23 or 0.00128729 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.69 or 0.00156591 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003676 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,513.29 or 1.00360875 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $447.45 or 0.00925646 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,227.31 or 0.06676432 BTC.

About Travala.com

Travala.com was first traded on August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,011,389 coins and its circulating supply is 50,948,587 coins. The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform . The official message board for Travala.com is medium.com/@travala . Travala.com’s official website is www.travala.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Travala.com Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Travala.com should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Travala.com using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Travala.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Travala.com and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.