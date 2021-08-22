Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Ambev (NYSE:ABEV)

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors bought 11,802 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 280% compared to the typical volume of 3,105 call options.

Shares of NYSE:ABEV opened at $3.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Ambev has a one year low of $2.13 and a one year high of $3.95. The company has a market cap of $50.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.09.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Ambev had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Ambev will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABEV. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Ambev by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 511,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 102,262 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambev during the second quarter worth $94,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ambev by 37.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,551,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,098,000 after buying an additional 1,520,347 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ambev by 137.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 79,091 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Ambev during the second quarter worth $997,000. 8.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Ambev from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $2.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Grupo Santander lowered shares of Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. lowered shares of Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ambev in a report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Ambev currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.80.

About Ambev

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Banks, Deputy, Quilmes ClÃ¡sica, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Becker, CusqueÃ±a, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Patricia, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

