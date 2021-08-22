Traders Buy High Volume of WillScot Mobile Mini Put Options (NASDAQ:WSC)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 4,816 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,602% compared to the average volume of 283 put options.

In other news, major shareholder Holding S.A R.L. Sapphire sold 17,900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $496,725,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher J. Miner sold 38,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total transaction of $1,082,170.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,963,576.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,138,443 shares of company stock worth $614,357,170. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 12,952.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. 73.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WSC. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.22.

NASDAQ WSC opened at $26.98 on Friday. WillScot Mobile Mini has a one year low of $15.73 and a one year high of $30.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.24, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.88.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.