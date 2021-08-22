Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.31 Per Share

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This is a boost from Tortoise Energy Independence Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

NYSE:NDP opened at $18.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.89. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund has a 1-year low of $9.45 and a 1-year high of $22.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP) by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,819 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio.

