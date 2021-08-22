Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tompkins Financial Corporation is a financial services company with $5.5 billion in assets serving the Central, Western and Hudson Valley regions of New York and the Southeastern region of Pennsylvania. Headquartered in Ithaca, NY, Tompkins Financial is parent to Tompkins Trust Company, Tompkins Bank of Castile, Tompkins Mahopac Bank, Tompkins VIST Bank, Tompkins Insurance Agencies, Inc., and offers wealth management services through Tompkins Financial Advisors. “

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN TMP opened at $80.01 on Thursday. Tompkins Financial has a twelve month low of $54.32 and a twelve month high of $92.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.69.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. Tompkins Financial had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 29.85%. The business had revenue of $73.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.07 million. As a group, analysts expect that Tompkins Financial will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This is a boost from Tompkins Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Tompkins Financial’s payout ratio is presently 41.54%.

In related news, CEO Stephen S. Romaine sold 2,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.38, for a total transaction of $230,468.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,652,820.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ita M. Rahilly bought 444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.78 per share, with a total value of $34,978.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,112 shares in the company, valued at $245,163.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,176 shares of company stock valued at $94,005 over the last three months. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Tompkins Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 9,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,099,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,653,000 after purchasing an additional 100,437 shares during the last quarter. 55.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tompkins Financial Company Profile

Tompkins Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment consists of its banking subsidiaries including Tompkins Trust Co, The Bank of Castile, Mahopac Bank, and VIST Bank. The Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance services, and employee benefits consulting.

