TMX Group Limited (TSE:X) Receives C$155.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

TMX Group Limited (TSE:X) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$155.00.

X has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bankshares increased their price target on TMX Group from C$148.00 to C$152.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on TMX Group to C$162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Scotiabank increased their price target on TMX Group from C$151.00 to C$155.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. CIBC increased their price target on TMX Group from C$140.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on TMX Group from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of X opened at C$139.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$7.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$134.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.92, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. TMX Group has a 12 month low of C$120.13 and a 12 month high of C$145.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio is 51.64%.

About TMX Group

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

