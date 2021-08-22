Timothy A. Springer Acquires 30,307 Shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Stock

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Director Timothy A. Springer purchased 30,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.70 per share, with a total value of $1,688,099.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Timothy A. Springer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 24th, Timothy A. Springer acquired 40,000 shares of Morphic stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.51 per share, with a total value of $1,860,400.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MORF opened at $57.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.80 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.24. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.52 and a 1 year high of $93.00.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $3.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 million. Morphic had a negative net margin of 158.61% and a negative return on equity of 24.79%. The business’s revenue was down 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MORF shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Morphic from $111.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Morphic by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Morphic by 139.5% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 59,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after acquiring an additional 34,747 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Morphic by 1,440.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 78,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,480,000 after acquiring an additional 72,993 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Morphic by 146,850.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 5,874 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Morphic by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 5,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Morphic Company Profile

Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A.

