TigerCash (TCH) Hits Market Cap of $726,016.91

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 22nd. During the last week, TigerCash has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. One TigerCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0130 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TigerCash has a total market cap of $726,016.91 and $5.29 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BTCX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $411.62 or 0.00844710 BTC.

TigerCash Coin Profile

TigerCash is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. The Reddit community for TigerCash is https://reddit.com/r/CoinTigerExchange . The official website for TigerCash is www.cointiger.com . TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TigerCash is medium.com/cointiger

TigerCash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TigerCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TigerCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

