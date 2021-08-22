Thunder Token Hits Market Capitalization of $83.05 Million (TT)

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. One Thunder Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0108 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Thunder Token has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar. Thunder Token has a total market cap of $83.05 million and approximately $14.18 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00012631 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $243.05 or 0.00497982 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001090 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000011 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000650 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Thunder Token Coin Profile

Thunder Token (TT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,704,569,443 coins. Thunder Token’s official website is www.thundercore.com . Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Thunder Token’s official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Thunder Token Coin Trading

