Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 0.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 110,128 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $12,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in THO. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Thor Industries by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,657,610 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $627,568,000 after acquiring an additional 868,264 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,003,373 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,196,000 after purchasing an additional 308,241 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,072,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $144,521,000 after purchasing an additional 239,151 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,659,190 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $627,780,000 after purchasing an additional 170,905 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 87.7% during the first quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 186,548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,135,000 after purchasing an additional 87,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

THO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thor Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Northcoast Research lowered Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. upgraded Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup raised Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Thor Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.33.

NYSE:THO opened at $113.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 2.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.88. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.64 and a 1-year high of $152.20.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The construction company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.93. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 105.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.60%.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

