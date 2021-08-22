The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Bought by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 1.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,133,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,840 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $30,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at $239,000. Prudent Man Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at $660,000. Patten Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 4.5% in the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 11,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 4.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 295,636 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,848,000 after acquiring an additional 11,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 76.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 123,513 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after acquiring an additional 53,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMB traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.04. The stock had a trading volume of 6,514,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,810,448. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $29.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.47. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $28.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.73.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The Williams Companies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The Williams Companies’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 149.09%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WMB shares. TD Securities increased their target price on The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

